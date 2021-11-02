Tinder brings back interactive game ‘Swipe Night’ on its platform

Participants can use Tinder’s iconic ‘Swipe’ feature to choose how a story unfolds.
On November 7, at 6 p.m., the Emmy-nominated Swipe Night experience returns with a new storyline that invites Tinder members to join a group of friends on a birthday weekend getaway, where something goes terribly wrong.
As a first-person story, Swipe Night: Killer Weekend puts Tinder members at the heart of the episode, where even they become a suspect. Tinder members in 25 global markets will be able to find Swipe Night in the newly launched Explore, where it will run for three consecutive weeks.
Like the inaugural Swipe Night, participants will use Tinder’s iconic Swipe feature to choose how the story unfolds. Each episode requires members to make 10-plus choices. Each of these decisions will take them down a different path within the experience, exposing them to unique clues or spaces to investigate, as they get one step closer to cracking the case.
At the end of each week, participants will be asked to choose their suspect and then can be paired in Fast Chat with someone who chose a different suspect. There, members will be able to talk about the scenes they saw, analyse clues they didn’t get to see and solve the mystery together.
Building on the interactivity of the first installment, during the Swipe Night experience, members will be able to search rooms within the house and investigate objects that reveal additional clues.
“Swipe Night was our first big experiment to see if the members wanted to do something more than Swipe, and the answer was resoundingly ‘yes’,” said Kyle Miller, VP, product, Tinder. “The evolution of Swipe Night, and experiences more broadly on Tinder, allow members to have a fun, low pressure way to break the ice. We decided on the mystery genre, because it’s a conversation catalyst and a unique opportunity for the members to get to know their match by working together to solve the crime.”
The first Swipe Night was experienced by 20 million members, who saw a 26 per cent increase in matches*. Interest in true crime is at an all-time high on Tinder, bios mentioning the genre have increased by 20 per cent since the beginning of the year and 30,000-plus Tinder members are looking for their “partner in crime” in bios.
Swipe Night: Killer Weekend starts November 7 at 6 p.m. in members’ local markets. The Fast Chat experience will be available on Sundays from 6 p.m. through midnight, but the members can continue to replay the experience and make different choices throughout November and beyond. Swipe Night: Killer Weekend is directed by Sasie Sealy and led by a cast of up-and-coming Gen Z talent.
(*26 per cent increase in matches compared to a typical Sunday night.)
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.