UBON extends partnership with RR as official audio partner for IPL 2025

UBON, a gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, extends their partnership with Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the official audio partner for the third consecutive year. UBON’s logo first appeared on the back of Rajasthan Royals' helmets in 2023. After a successful year, UBON moved to the front of the helmet in 2024.

As part of the partnership, the UBON logo will continue to be featured on Rajasthan Royals’ helmets and caps. The collaboration allows UBON to promote its Made-in-India audio products to cricket fans.

Speaking about the extended partnership, Lalit Arora, co-founder, UBON, said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Rajasthan Royals for another two years, strengthening our shared commitment to passion, performance, and innovation—values that resonate deeply with UBON. Over the past three years, this collaboration has enabled us to connect with millions of cricket fans while showcasing our premium audio experiences. As we embark on this next phase, we are excited to further enhance fan engagement by integrating our cutting-edge audio technology with the high-energy spectacle of the IPL. Together with Rajasthan Royals, we look forward to creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide."

Speaking about the partnership, Alok Chitre, chief business officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, "We are delighted to continue our association with UBON. Over the years, our collaboration has enhanced the overall fan experience, and we look forward to strengthening this engagement further in the upcoming seasons. Rajasthan Royals is committed to delivering high-performance cricket, and with UBON’s advanced audio solutions, we aim to bring our fans even closer to the game."