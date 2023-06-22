upGrad becomes the title partner to Mumba Masters at GCL

As part of the 1-year franchisee deal, the team logo will be carried on the tournament jersey and shall be worn by the six players.
upGrad Mumba Masters, owned by a leading sports business group U Mumba, has named learning skilling and workforce development company upGrad as its title partner for the inaugural Global Chess League (GCL), presented by Tech Mahindra and FIDE.
Having established its prominence as a premier Pro Kabaddi and Ultimate Table Tennis team in India, U Mumba has further expanded its footprint in the sporting canvass on the global stage by fielding a world-class unit of chess Grandmasters in the first edition of the GCL. In a strategic move, the sports company has joined hands with the India-HQ skilling giant upGrad to further scale its expansion.
“We are thrilled to have upGrad onboard as our title partner of our Mumba Masters. This partnership marks an important milestone for U Mumba as we venture into the international chess arena and upGrad’s vision of empowering individuals aligns perfectly with our vision of nurturing talent and promoting sport at the highest level. This association will allow us to engage with the youth and create opportunities for talented individuals to shine in the world of chess. The team is looking forward to a long, dynamic partnership and taking the GCL by storm,” said Suhail Chandhok, CEO – U Mumba.
As part of the 1-year franchisee deal, the team logo will be carried on the tournament jersey and shall be worn by the six powerful players including Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli (Superstar Women), Alexander Grischuk and Vidit Gujrathi (Superstar Men), Javokhir Sindarov (Prodigy) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Icon).
Known for previously partnering with Star Sports for a high-impact cricketing tournament WTC 2021, the latest partnership strengthens upGrad’s foray into the sports segment to further expand and scale the brand’s presence across the global strata. Commenting on the development, Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder and MD, upGrad said, “Chess is more than just a game; it embodies discipline, resilience, and perseverance; something that upGrad continues to foster amongst its every single learner. It is because of our seriousness, that we have continued to outlast with an outcome-oriented pedagogy and robust business model. And as this partnership progresses, we will continue to inspire individuals to remain committed to their passion that drives them to do better every day. We have built a very strong brand name in upGrad that resonates with the learning needs of the global workforce, and therefore, took a conscious call to represent a sport that fosters critical thinking and problem-solving while also driving innovative mindsets amongst millions.”
Riding high on its YoY success and growth, upGrad, as a part of this association aims to further elevate India's stature as a responsible nation on the world stage. “We take this as our calling to transcend from a trusted Lifelong Learning partner to a trusted household name,” he added.
GCL tournaments are scheduled to take place through the next 10 days starting today in Dubai (UAE) with upGrad Mumba Masters taking on as an opener against Triveni Continental Kings.