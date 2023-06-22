upGrad becomes the title partner to Mumba Masters at GCL

Known for previously partnering with Star Sports for a high-impact cricketing tournament WTC 2021, the latest partnership strengthens upGrad’s foray into the sports segment to further expand and scale the brand’s presence across the global strata. Commenting on the development, Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder and MD, upGrad said, “Chess is more than just a game; it embodies discipline, resilience, and perseverance; something that upGrad continues to foster amongst its every single learner. It is because of our seriousness, that we have continued to outlast with an outcome-oriented pedagogy and robust business model. And as this partnership progresses, we will continue to inspire individuals to remain committed to their passion that drives them to do better every day. We have built a very strong brand name in upGrad that resonates with the learning needs of the global workforce, and therefore, took a conscious call to represent a sport that fosters critical thinking and problem-solving while also driving innovative mindsets amongst millions.”