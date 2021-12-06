‘Vaccinated’ in bios in India grew by 40x says Tinder’s Year in Swipe 2021

The dating app’s annual report details dating traits of GenZ’s, the emojis they use the most, and reveals which is India’s chattiest city.
Dating app Tinder has released its annual ‘Year in Swipe 2021’ report that reveals the thoughts and ideas swirling in the minds of the app’s users. It says if 2019 had us face-palming at the state of the world and 2020 had us shrugging with uncertainty about the future, 2021 is the year we all exchanged and adapted to oscillating highs and lows.
Here are the most interesting bits of Tinder’s ‘Year in Swipe 2021’
2021 was a side-eye kind of year (👀 👀 👀)
The Side eye saw a whopping 40% increase in usage in Tinder bios globally this year, as members showed a mixed bag of optimism and scepticism throughout the year. Further, Indian Gen Z ‘told us without telling us’ the range of emotions they experienced in 2021 with 🖤 and 😊 being the next two popular emojis.
In 2021, Gen Z enjoyed both virtual meet-cutes and post-vax IRL dates. Video dates have turned into a first date staple for singletons with mentions of ‘video call’ in Tinder bios growing by 52% globally. A significant number of Indians took to video dating on Tinder where Hyderabad reigned supreme as the chattiest video dating city, followed closely by Chennai and Bengaluru.
Yet, Gen Z was also looking to make a connection with new people close to them for real-life hangouts with ‘nearby’ and ‘close by’ both increasing by 20% in Tinder bios globally, showing that the IRL world isn’t going out of fashion anytime soon when it comes to dating.
First date ideas ranged from cozy to outdoorsy
First date drinks are officially outdated! In 2021, we also learned that first dates have become more about activities than icebreakers. Daters are picking more interesting, unique first date activities that help them really get to know each other. Tinder saw a 2X increase in mentions of ‘long walks’ in bios and requests for date activities from cycling to taking a pottery class in bios. When asked about first date go-to plans on Tinder, “picnic in a park” and ‘a virtual movie night’ were both popular choices made by members in India.
Being vaxxed became a (dating) flex
In a year when getting vaxxed was the first thing on the date prep checklist, sharing the post-vaccine lifestyle on their Tinder bios made Gen Z feel safer to meet someone. As vaccination drives accelerated locally between February and August 2021, mentions of ‘Vaccinated’ in bios in India grew by 40x as members advocated for vaccine status as a dating essential.
Vaccine badges from Tinder became the new flaunt feature with the vaccinated badge being the most popular by far amongst Indian Gen Z members.
Small gestures made it big
It's the smallest of favours that make a date a favourite. Mentions of ‘small things’ increased by 30% year on year in Tinder bios as members shared their appreciation for the little joys in life. Our Indian Tinder members settled on small gestures such as ‘getting them coffee’ or ‘complimenting their outfits’ as ones that would make their day**. ‘Warm hugs’ made Gen Z feel loved and fuzzy and a ‘new ping from a match’ was guaranteed to bring a huge smile to the majority of members.
Dating anthems were all kinds of feels
With music being the top interest shared amongst Tinder members globally, what songs members choose to display on their profile told us a lot about their mood. The raw emotions of Olivia Rodgrio’s good4u and Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s STAY ranked as chart-toppers in Tinder bios in 2021. Following them closely were Indian Punjabi favourites like AP Dhillon’s ‘Brown Munde’ and ‘Lover’ by Diljit Dosanjh.