‘Vaccinated’ in bios in India grew by 40x says Tinder’s Year in Swipe 2021

First date drinks are officially outdated! In 2021, we also learned that first dates have become more about activities than icebreakers. Daters are picking more interesting, unique first date activities that help them really get to know each other. Tinder saw a 2X increase in mentions of ‘long walks’ in bios and requests for date activities from cycling to taking a pottery class in bios. When asked about first date go-to plans on Tinder, “picnic in a park” and ‘a virtual movie night’ were both popular choices made by members in India.