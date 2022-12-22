Vavo Digital launches barter application ‘Sehaye’

Speaking on ideation and conceptualization behind the Barter Application, Neha Puri, founder & CEO, Vavo Digital, “With the ever-growing field of influencer marketing, we realised the importance of streamlining and requirement of tech. According to projections of 2022, the influencer industry is set to scale Rs 2,200cr in the next three years. 60% of these campaigns are paid. However, the remaining 40% accounts for barter deals. Hence, Vavo Digital is focusing on growing the barter campaigns opportunities. While executing such campaigns, persistent effort as well as a lot of resources are required. Moreover, reaching out on multiple platforms could also lead to miscommunication and more complications in closing a deal. To tackle such issues, we have meticulously curated this app. Each brand will also have a dedicated manager from Sehaye to support them at every step. The objective behind the application is to be a catalyst as the application simplifies processes for brands and influencers by allowing brands to access a pool of influencers that fit the bill and are open to associate on a barter basis. Thus, it is a step towards creating an ecosystem of growth for the influencer marketing community and brands at large.”