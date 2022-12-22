Vavo Digital launches barter application ‘Sehaye’

With this, the brand and content creators can collaborate for the campaigns and find new opportunities for their growth.
Vavo Digital recently launched the barter application called ‘Sehaye’, derived from Sahai, meaning a ‘partner’ or ‘affiliate’ in Sanskrit.
By connecting brands and content creators to seamlessly collaborate for campaigns they can explore a new world of opportunities and growth via this app.
An android and iOS compatible application for PAN-India influencers enabling them to a world of opportunities, providing them a platform for the live brand campaigns and apply to relevant and interesting ones. The app is developed by identifying the need gap and analysing the marketing trends as well as statistical data.
Primarily created to support influencers and grant them direct access to any desired brand, it helps them to climb up the ladder. The need for these influencers to constantly seek for brands requiring influencers for their projects will be eliminated through the launch of this application. Additionally, they can also monitor the status of their partnership, communicate with the brand, and submit their content for authorization through this single application, thereby reducing the need to use various channels of communication. With a vision to empower Indian content creators, Vavo Digital, through the app, seeks to bring a host of opportunities for them and facilitate campaigns for prominent Indian and International brands.
Speaking on ideation and conceptualization behind the Barter Application, Neha Puri, founder & CEO, Vavo Digital, “With the ever-growing field of influencer marketing, we realised the importance of streamlining and requirement of tech. According to projections of 2022, the influencer industry is set to scale Rs 2,200cr in the next three years. 60% of these campaigns are paid. However, the remaining 40% accounts for barter deals. Hence, Vavo Digital is focusing on growing the barter campaigns opportunities. While executing such campaigns, persistent effort as well as a lot of resources are required. Moreover, reaching out on multiple platforms could also lead to miscommunication and more complications in closing a deal. To tackle such issues, we have meticulously curated this app. Each brand will also have a dedicated manager from Sehaye to support them at every step. The objective behind the application is to be a catalyst as the application simplifies processes for brands and influencers by allowing brands to access a pool of influencers that fit the bill and are open to associate on a barter basis. Thus, it is a step towards creating an ecosystem of growth for the influencer marketing community and brands at large.”