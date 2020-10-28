Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal releases 'future-facing' new book

Goyal says that the book was born in the early days of the pandemic. "With the whole world in pause mode, I was asked to write my views on how various domains like travel, health, education and more would be impacted by this virus. Future gazing is never easy; I tried to combine experiences of the past, with realities of the day, and tried to extrapolate what tomorrow could be like. The end result is this little book that hopefully helps cushion a possible future shock.”