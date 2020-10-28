Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal releases 'future-facing' new book

The book was inspired by Alvin Toffler's title of the same name, which was gifted to the author when he was 16 years old.
Dr. Sandeep Goyal, an advertising and media veteran, has just released a book titled ‘Future Shock’. The book is a ‘future-tense view’ of the post-COVID world, one that has seen cataclysmic changes in just a matter of months.
Goyal has already authored six books, including the bestsellers ‘Dum Dum Bullet’ and ‘Konjo - The Fighting Spirit’. ‘Future Shock’ is his seventh work. The book was released by Sanjay Gupta, country head, Google India, on Saturday, October 24. Gupta also penned the book’s foreword.
At the book's launch, Gupta shared his views on 'The Future of the Future' based on his extensive experience in FMCG, broadcast, and now running Google India. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor was quizzed on 'The Future of Food', eating out and eating in, the emergence of home chefs, and much more.
Dr. Shitij Kapur, pro vice chancellor, Melbourne University, one of the world’s best known psychiatrists, spoke on 'The Future of Health' and how this pandemic has redefined the role of frontline workers.
Kath Blackham, CEO, Versa, Australia, one of the world’s foremost experts in conversational AI, spoke about the future of technology in a ‘touch-free’ world. Prof. Alok K Rai, vice chancellor, Lucknow University, elaborated on 'The Future of Education' and the dawn of ed-tech.
Praveer Sinha, MD, Tata Power, shared his views on 'The Future of Earth', as the world welcomes e-vehicles and turns more towards green energy. Actor Sonu Sood discussed 'The Future of Mankind', based on his experiences over the past few months.
Goyal says that the book was born in the early days of the pandemic. "With the whole world in pause mode, I was asked to write my views on how various domains like travel, health, education and more would be impacted by this virus. Future gazing is never easy; I tried to combine experiences of the past, with realities of the day, and tried to extrapolate what tomorrow could be like. The end result is this little book that hopefully helps cushion a possible future shock.”
The book is available for advance booking of copies on Amazon and Flipkart, and also at all leading book stores.