Vi launches its own ‘Ad-Tech’ platform - Vi Ads

Commenting on the launch of Vi Ads, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said “With our programmatic platform - Vi Ads, we will address two of the biggest challenges faced by marketers today - authentic insights and enhanced reach. Firstly, it offers marketers the benefits of unique audience segments, interest groups and targeting parameters derived using Vi’s deep insights of our consumers built on opt-in data. Secondly, it allows advertisers to not only reach their chosen audiences over Vi’s own Digital Media like Vi App and Vi Movies & TV app, but also on external third party programmatic media and traditional channels of SMS & IVR calls. This is a simple, easy to use and highly efficient solution for marketers to effectively reach out to the right target group with the most relevant messaging at any given point of time, while also providing a monetization opportunity to Vi as we aggressively build and scale our digital assets.”