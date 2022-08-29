Villain unveils Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador with latest launch revolver Eau De Parfum

The cricketer was seen holding the brand’s latest launch – Villain Revolver Eau De Parfum, the revolver-shaped perfume.
Leading Men’s Lifestyle Brand, Villain - part of India’s fastest unicorn, Mensa Brands, today announced Hardik Pandya as their Brand Ambassador. Hardik joins the brand to promote their range of high-quality, long-lasting, and strong fragrances. The badass cricketer was seen holding the brand’s latest launch – Villain Revolver Eau De Parfum, India’s first revolver-shaped perfume which is the ultimate accessory for the gangster in you.
With Hardik onboard, the brand aims to strengthen their hold in the fragrance category of India with its unique & masculine assortment. Villain will be launching a series of campaigns that capture the wicked persona of both the brand & Hardik.
Villain has announced multiple ground-breaking launches in the past such as Villain Desire, India’s first pheromone-infused perfume, Villain The Joker, India’s first official Joker perfume in partnership with Warner Media and more. Villain Revolver Eau De Parfum is yet another addition to the brand’s unique line of fragrances. This revolver-shaped perfume gives the wicked vibe you need to stand out from the crowd.
Commenting on the association, Ananth Narayanan, founder & CEO- Mensa Brands said, “If there is anyone who truly embodies the persona of Villain with their badass attitude, incredible style, and never-back-down energy, it’s Hardik Pandya. We are excited to have him onboard and are confident that this association will strengthen the love and cult following that the brand has with its consumers. Villain is on the road to becoming one of the fastest growing fragrance brands of the country and with Hardik joining us, it's only going to become bigger and better.”
Talking about joining hands with Villain, Hardik Pandya said, “When the Villain on-field meets the Villain of your everyday, you can expect fireworks! I am thrilled to be joining the Mensa family with Villain. It’s great to be part of a brand that is a celebration of being authentic, unique, and strong; all aspects that I closely identify with. I’m looking forward to doing some amazing work with the team and taking their fine fragrances to another level.”
Villain’s range of fragrances is available on www.villain.in and all major e-commerce sites like Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra and more, and also at offline stores.