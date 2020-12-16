Virtual snack shopping reaches tipping point in pandemic: Mondelez Snacking Report, 2020

Anil Viswanathan, senior director - marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, added, “The State of Snacking™ Report is yet another milestone in our journey of ‘Snacking Made Right’ as we trace the changing global snacking trends while the world is dealing with a mammoth crisis. Amongst many other findings, this survey proclaims India’s surge of snacking, shifts in daily snacking routines and increasing appetite for newer virtual shopping experiences. It was really heartening to see the important role snacking played in these isolating times – especially how consumers looked up to their trusted snacking brands as a source of comfort, connection and reward. Our purpose is to ‘Empower People to Snack Right’, as we lead the future of snacking with iconic global and local trusted snacking brands. These insights bring this to life and give us the right direction.”