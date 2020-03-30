WARC report highlights trends in global FMCG ad spends during lockdown

The report also mentioned that the FMCG sector is not going to be hit hard by the downturn in the economy, but it will change consumer behaviour and buying patterns. During the time of crisis, brand building is more important now than ever - while selling via third-party retailers and not directly to consumers. FMCG sales on online retail channels like Amazon have boomed. In the future, online players may become more significant to FMCG shoppers, increasing the importance of DTC or subscription offers. Most shoppers are favouring shopping online, as opposed to physically visiting a retail outlet; this is particularly true in India (55 per cent of consumers) and China (50 per cent), but also notable in Italy (31 per cent), the US (23 per cent), and the UK (18 per cent).