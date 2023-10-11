Warner Music acquire Indian Management Company E-Positive

Alfonso Perez Soto, president, Emerging Markets, Warner Music, concluded: “This deal once again reinforces our desire to become the number one destination for artists in India, and welcoming an artist like Darshan onto our roster is a real statement of intent. Darshan, as well as the whole of the E-Positive roster, will be able to collaborate with Warner Music’s global network and start to connect with a wider international audience. This deal helps us to level-up and enhance our 360 offering to artists by bringing in the knowledge and expertise of Naushad Khan to the Warner Music family. Our improved suite of services we will enable our artists to transcend the whole of India and help bring Indian culture to the rest of the world.”