WATConsult builds real-time dashboard for Tata Nexon to track performance metrics across platforms

Speaking on the advantages of using DASH, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult, said, “Collating and evaluating the data sourced from a digital marketing campaign is a mammoth of a task, especially with the ever-increasing number of digital avenues one can leverage. DASH, at its core, was created with the aim of simplifying this task, bringing all your performance metrics onto one platform and processing them to provide an at-a-glance, easy to grasp summary.”

“Leveraging the same for Tata Nexon EV, we equipped the all-in-one dashboard with real-time data for further convenience. It monitors and visualises the brand’s KPIs across social media, analytics, websites and more. With DASH, the extremely vital process of measuring return on investments and campaign effectiveness becomes much more streamlined and smoother.”