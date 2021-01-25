WATConsult builds real-time dashboard for Tata Nexon to track performance metrics across platforms

DASH is a tool that can track paid, owned and earned metrics of all integrated digital services the agency offers to a brand...
WATConsult, the hybrid digital agency from the house of Dentsu International, has scaled up its DASH offering with Tata Nexon EV, the electric SUV powered by Ziptron. DASH, the 360-degree digital dashboard, is a one-stop solution for the brand to view and analyse all its performance with real-time data and insights.
As a part of its digital solution stack, WATConsult has helped the brand in getting a holistic view of its performance metrics across platforms and campaigns at a glance. This includes the brand’s content performance, platform-wise volume of mentions, media as well as website overview. It also includes a demographic view of the brand’s performance across Indian geographies.
Speaking on the advantages of using DASH, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult, said, “Collating and evaluating the data sourced from a digital marketing campaign is a mammoth of a task, especially with the ever-increasing number of digital avenues one can leverage. DASH, at its core, was created with the aim of simplifying this task, bringing all your performance metrics onto one platform and processing them to provide an at-a-glance, easy to grasp summary.”
“Leveraging the same for Tata Nexon EV, we equipped the all-in-one dashboard with real-time data for further convenience. It monitors and visualises the brand’s KPIs across social media, analytics, websites and more. With DASH, the extremely vital process of measuring return on investments and campaign effectiveness becomes much more streamlined and smoother.”
Commenting on the same, Ramesh Dorairajan, senior GM, head, electric vehicles, and head, network management and trade finance, Tata Motors, said, “As we all are living in the world of ever-evolving digital landscape, data plays a vital role in strengthening our marketing strategies in many ways. It, indeed, brings a plethora of valuable insights on the table, which can further give a significant boost to the business.”
“Considering the same and having launched the first-ever electric car in the initial months of 2020, it was important for us to understand the metrics of our KPIs across platforms as well as Indian geographies. And having to map all-in-one go is any day a boon for the brand. We look forward to leverage the insights obtained from DASH and further its implantation in the coming times.”
DASH is a tool that can track paid, owned and earned metrics of all integrated digital services the agency offers to a brand... It has integrated various platforms, like ComScore, Facebook, Facebook Ads, Twitter, Twitter Ads, LinkedIn, LinkedIn Ads, Instagram, Instagram Ads, AdWords and DCM. With this, brands can now get access to real-time data, integration of social media platforms, ad platforms, web analytics, ability to add titles, sections, comments and notes, and include custom data with CSV files.
With the adoption of such integrated real-time data, all under one roof and with hassle-free accessibility, DASH enables consistency in measures and measurement procedures across stakeholders.