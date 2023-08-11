Wavemaker India helps marketers to demystify the world of customer data platform

Vishal Jacob, chief transformation and digital officer, Wavemaker India said, “Consumer data has been and continues to grow in importance in driving business outcomes. Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) therefore have now become a very integral part of all key marketing conversations. The goal of this white paper is to demystify, the why, how and what of CDPs and provide marketers with valuable insights on how to effectively leverage them. By delving into the intricacies of CDPs, this resource aims to clarify the potential benefits and strategies associated with utilizing these platforms. We hope you find it useful and enjoy reading as much as we have had curating for you”.