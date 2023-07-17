Welspun unveils its new brand identity

Commenting on its high profiled step-up of the brand, B.K. Goenka, the chairman of the Welspun Group, said: “In an ever-evolving business landscape, Welspun recognizes that driving exponential growth transcends mere intentions. True growth emerges from seizing ground-breaking opportunities that empower individuals, foster flourishing businesses, and cultivate a sustainable planet. It stems not only from executing tasks with precision but also from undertaking initiatives that genuinely make a difference. We realised that our brand step-up had to be authentic for it to be a powerful influence on our people, businesses and communities. Our core lay in Welspun's audacious journey of transformative achievements in the past, as well as its resolute dedication to embracing the boundless opportunities that await. Guided by this indomitable spirit, the company wholeheartedly embraces change, ready to fearlessly venture into uncharted territories and conquer the challenges that tomorrow brings.”