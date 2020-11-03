What did India shop for on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra during the big pre-festive sale?

Given the ongoing (COVID) pandemic situation, the pre-festive sales across e-commerce platforms (held last month, i.e., October) entertained more consumers than in any of the past seasons. Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra catered to a million new shoppers this time around. Over the course of the seven-day event (October 16-22), Myntra registered 105 per cent growth in new customers over the last edition, and over 106 per cent rise in traffic (on the platform).