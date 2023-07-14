What is Samsonite’s strategy for customer retention?

Samsonite’s entire ethos is built around durable brands with warrant years ranging between ten years and a lifetime. Popade points out that a customer choosing to not buy another bag is absolutely fine with the brand, since the brand itself encourages consumers to buy products sparingly. “We are fine with that. In fact, we encourage the consumer to buy bags which are long-lasting. That is our philosophy because we do not want to add any more carbon to the environment.”