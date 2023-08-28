This is how Ching's Secret owner Capital Foods is spicing up the 'Desi Chinese' foods market

Speaking on expanding from its strong consumer base in western and central India, Chakraborty says, "Our journey began, mainly catering to the Western Indian markets, particularly Maharashtra and Gujarat. Gradually, we expanded to Delhi, UP, Bihar, MP, and Bangalore. However, our presence in the Southern markets like Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu has been limited due to our focus on other regions and distribution strategies. But things are changing. We've established a dedicated team to drive distribution across the board. Our prime focus will now be to drive availability and distribution across."