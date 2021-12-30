When a Dunzo delivery executive received a Rs 42,995 tip

This and more startling and amusing stats from Dunzo’s list of what India ordered.
India’s fascination turned love for quick commerce happened in the blink of an eye. And one of the most popular brands leading this flashesque delivery promise is Bangalore-based Dunzo.
It has released a few amusing, startling, and eye-catching facts on what India ordered this year. They’re important to read because you get a pulse of what India wants. While you can scroll through the Instagram posts, we’ve jotted down the best of them for your quick perusal.
Vishaka from Mumbai was the most generous Dunzo user with a tip of Rs 42,995.
Over 17,000 users ordered groceries worth over a lakh in a single month.
Delhi ordered more condoms than i-pills while Hyderabad ordered more than condoms than i-pills.
Delhi ordered 2x more vibrating rings than Mumbai.
Chennai ordered 4x more agarbattis than party supplies.
The quickest delivery took 86-seconds. It was from Bangalore for a Head & Shoulders shampoo.