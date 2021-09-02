Where is the ‘digital gold’ rush headed?

He goes on to explain, “It's about building credibility, telling your story about buying gold, and explaining the certification process when you aren't a jeweller. That needs to be put out there. You have to go beyond humour and look at the mindset of those who are investing. In my opinion, a certain amount of gravitas would help. So, you have to work a bit harder, especially when your equity is on the back of your payment platform, where your core competence lies.”