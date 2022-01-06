Who is next in line to ride the ‘Quick Commerce’ gravy train?

For Wadhwa, same day service or less from broadband and DTH firms is the next member of this quick commerce club. Adding to this, he pointed towards KFC’s new ‘7-Minute Express Pickup’ for dine-in and takeaway; you get a free chicken if the order is delayed by over seven minutes. And when we spoke about quicker delivery times from e-commerce firms, he agreed and said, “people will be ready to pay more” for critical items if delivered quickly.