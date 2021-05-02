Who will win the grocery race: specialists, general e-commerce or retailers?

“Online retail is no longer about convenience. Now, it is about the experience,” Gade said, adding that things like ‘on time delivery’ and ‘discounts’, are commonplace and that consumers have come to expect them from all brands. One of his customers asked for “sample” mangoes to be sent over to his house, pre-purchase. Others want to place orders on WhatsApp. The scope to delight is huge, Gade insists. An example of this is “virtual stores”, an interface that lets buyers walk around a store and shop, digitally.