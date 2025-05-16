Why Eno waited 50 years to pick a brand ambassador—and chose Vicky Kaushal

For over 50 years, Eno has served as a go-to remedy for acidity in Indian households. Now, for the first time in its storied legacy, the brand has signed on a celebrity ambassador — actor Vicky Kaushal — to front its campaigns. The decision marks a significant shift in the antacid brand’s marketing strategy.

“Vicky is versatile and resonates across generations,” said Bineet Jain, category head – Digestive Health for Haleon India, the parent company of Eno. “We felt he was an ideal choice to be Eno’s first-ever brand ambassador. His fun and playful personality makes him a perfect fit for the brand, which is trusted by millions across India.”

Eno has previously collaborated with regional influencers and celebrities like Aparshakti Khurana for showcasing its 3in1 fruit salt powder. However, this marks the brand's inaugural partnership with a celebrity as brand ambassador for a nationwide campaign. The new campaign promoting the Eno sachet format is currently live across television, print, digital platforms, outdoor advertising, and social media.

When asked why the brand waited until 2025 to bring on a brand ambassador, Jain explained, “Eno has always been a frontrunner. Now, it’s about building on our strengths and finding new ways to connect with consumers. This was a natural next step.”

While the core Eno powder remains the brand’s flagship product, Haleon introduced a newer, more convenient format last year: Eno Chewy Bites, a chewable antacid tablet aimed at younger, on-the-go consumers.

“This format provides relief from acidity anytime, anywhere. It's ideal for those seeking convenience,” said Jain. “We are definitely recruiting new users to the brand through Chewy Bites.” The product has already seen promising signs.

“Between Q1 of FY24 and Q1 of FY25, we’ve doubled the Chewy Bites business. That’s a strong indicator of consumer acceptance." Bineet Jain, category head – Digestive Health, Haleon India

A key part of that success has been its partnership with Zepto, the quick commerce platform. “We saw massive traction through Zepto. The consumer seeks the convenience of fast relief and the convenience of quick delivery — it’s a great combination.” While Chewy Bites remain a smaller part of the portfolio compared to sachets, the brand sees this as a long-term play to expand its consumer base.

Eno continues to be a mass-market brand, with traditional trade channels representing the bulk of its business. However, the brand is experiencing increasing traction via e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, enhancing its presence across all key distribution points.

Eno offers a range of antacid products in various formats and flavours, catering to diverse consumer preferences. The classic Eno Fruit Salt powder is available in 5g sachets, with individual sachets priced at Rs 10. Bulk packs, such as a box of 6 sachets, are priced at Rs 66. Flavour options include Lemon, Orange, Cola, Guava, Mausambi, Ajwain, and Regular.

For those preferring a more convenient format, Eno Chewy Bites are available in Tangy Lemon and Zesty Orange flavours. A bottle containing 10 chewable tablets is priced at Rs 70. These tablets are designed for on-the-go relief from acidity and are suitable for individuals aged 12 years and above. Additionally, Eno Fruit Salt is offered in bottle formats, such as a 100g container, which is priced at Rs 185. This format provides a cost-effective option for regular users seeking quick relief from acidity.

Talking about advertising the new format, Jain confirmed that Eno will continue to promote Chewy Bites through digital and influencer campaigns to raise awareness. “It’s still a fairly new format, and not everyone knows about it. But once people try it, the repeat rate is promising.”

The video campaign with Vicky Kaushal was conceptualised by Ogilvy, Eno’s long-time creative partner. The film places Kaushal in a magician’s avatar, performing onstage until acidity strikes — disrupting the show until Eno comes to the rescue.

“The idea was to create a larger-than-life setup,” Jain said. “The magic show brings that to life visually, and Vicky brings his charm and playfulness to the screen. The disruption from acidity and relief from Eno fits our core narrative.”

Alongside the national campaign, Eno continues to tap into regional and cultural contexts to connect with consumers. “India is a story of many Indias,” Jain said. “Our festivals, foods, and cultures are so rich — Eno has a role to play in enabling people to enjoy them fully.”

After the Durga Puja campaign in West Bengal, the brand also collaborated with comedian Akash Gupta to celebrate India’s love for cricket and food — bringing together fan rivalries and spicy snacks in a relatable digital campaign.

While the core proposition of providing fast relief from acidity remains unchanged, the brand has evolved in how it communicates with consumers. This evolution includes embracing new product formats, leveraging digital channels, associating with celebrities, and adopting insight-driven storytelling.