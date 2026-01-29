How Insta Help fits into India’s growing convenience culture

Weekends aren’t always exciting, especially for corporate professionals living alone in a city flat. Saturdays and Sundays often turn into unpaid labour—laundry, mopping, washing utensils, and ticking off chores that keep piling up. That’s been my reality for the last two years.

But last week, something changed. I think I've found my saviour.

There was a small, random stall set up within my residential complex, offering freebies. I approached it casually, and I’m glad I did.

The stall turned out to be Insta Help, a quick home-help service offered by Urban Company, promising assistance within just 10 minutes. They were offering a three-hour service package for Rs 250, plus a free vegetable chopper.

Although I had heard about the service previously, a brief conversation with the salesperson persuaded me to give it a try, leading me to sign up immediately.

I was excited for my first booking and a little nervous too. When the helper arrived on Sunday, within 10 minutes – no exaggeration – I explained the chores.

She set a one-hour timer and finished everything within that window. The relief was instant. For the first time in ages, my weekend felt… lighter.

Over tea, we ended up chatting. She told me about her routine, starting at 9 am and being available until 7 pm. Once she reaches a customer’s home, she collects an OTP, starts the job, and moves on to the next booking.

Unlike Urban Company’s specialised professionals, Insta Help workers rely on customers for tools and supplies. The service is flexible too—you can extend the time, and the additional cost is added in-app.

The service has undergone its own course correction after receiving criticism regarding its initial branding as 'Instamaids'.

In response, the company revised its naming and communication strategy—an important change in a country where domestic work is closely linked to issues of respect, class, and gender.

What really stood out for me was speed and continuity. The app asked if I’d like the same helper for future visits. I said yes. Having someone familiar, someone you already trust, makes a huge difference.

Now you might wonder why I don't just hire a full-time helper. The answer is simple: I live alone. I don’t need mopping every day. I don’t cook three meals daily. I don’t want someone coming twice a day just to wash utensils. And honestly, paying Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 a month doesn’t make sense for my lifestyle.

Paying Rs 150 per visit, once or twice a week, feels far more practical.

And clearly, I’m not alone. India’s on-demand home services market is booming, driven by nuclear households, working professionals, and urban loneliness. Platforms like Urban Company operate in 50+ cities, with millions of service partners onboarded.

According to industry estimates, India’s gig workforce is expected to grow to 23.5 million by 2030, with home services emerging as one of the fastest-growing categories.

The rise of quick commerce has trained consumers to expect speed, not just for groceries, but for everyday life support.

I’ve used Insta Help three times so far, and the same woman has come each time. While I love the convenience, one concern lingers—is this overburdening her? If I prefer her, others probably do too.

Repeating the same physical chores 7–8 times a day can’t be simple. I hope this part of the system becomes standardised and humane.

That said, Urban Company does take safety and accountability seriously. The app checks whether a woman is present at home during service hours.

Helpers can cancel if they feel uncomfortable. And just as we rate them, they rate us too—customers who behave poorly risk losing their accounts. (For the record, she rated me five stars—a small but proud moment for me.)

My mother still refuses to believe that I can call house help in 10 minutes. But then again, she’s still adjusting to quick commerce itself.

It appears that convenience, like everything else, is no longer considered a luxury. It’s becoming a habit.