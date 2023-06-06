Why is CaratLane after your first salary?

“The milestone of starting to earn is a big deal in a person’s life. ‘Coming of age’, as we call it. We can confidently call (people with first salaries) to spend on jewellery, because we are in the affordable luxury segment. Typically, when people create jewellery they tend to add more weight to it, just so they could charge more. But we operate within 14 to 18 Carat spectrum. We use a lot of innovative tech such as laser cut, 3D printing, to make the jewellery lighter,and more affordable. Our jewellery starts at as low as Rs 5000,” Pandya points out.