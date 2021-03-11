Why is Swiggy addressing all its users as 'Suryakant'?

“Earlier today, you and lakhs of other Swiggy customers received communication from us referring to all of you by one name 'Suryakant'. This wasn’t so much an error as an attempt at correcting an error. You see, in the past we’ve made the mistake of treating all our customers exactly the same - we had just one SUPER plan for everyone. But over the last few years, we’ve noticed that no two foodies are exactly the same. Which is why we’ve made some big changes to our membership programme, Swiggy SUPER. With the all-new SUPER, you can pick from three plans based on how often you order and the kind of benefits you’d like. In other words, we’re giving you the power to choose how you save,” Swiggy wrote in its next communication to the users.