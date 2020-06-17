Will customers trust ‘at-home’ salons in a post-COVID world?

Arpan Biswas, vice president of marketing at Housejoy (which was also founded in 2014), says that the technicians were not allowed to go out and work because their services were not classified as an ‘essential’ one. However, that changed once the lockdown was lifted. He mentions that the demand was in two main categories – technicians who specialise in beauty, and house repair. Housejoy is headquartered in Bangalore and offers services in Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Pune, Coimbatore, Vijayavada, Surat, Baroda, and Ahmedabad.