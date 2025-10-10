With celebrities saying no to condom ads, Manforce creates AI ambassador Myra Kapoor

Ten years ago, Sunny Leone made a notable impact as the face of Manforce Condoms, spearheading campaigns that defied conventional norms at a time when condom advertisements often encountered discomfort and censorship. Her decision to front a brand in a category still whispered about in Indian households wasn’t just bold – it helped nudge the conversation around sexual health into the mainstream.

Fast forward to today, Leone still represents the brand, while Manforce notes that many high-profile female celebrities are cautious about participating in condom campaigns, leading the brand to explore alternative approaches.

The birth of an AI ambassador

In response to this challenge, Manforce has introduced Myra Kapoor, a fully AI-generated brand ambassador designed to resonate with audiences across urban and smaller cities alike. Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman and managing director of Mankind Pharma, the parent company of the sexual-wellness brand, explained that the AI initiative allows the brand to maintain its creative vision while navigating the sensitivities around celebrity endorsements.

For Manforce, Myra Kapoor was conceived out of necessity. “When the usual A‑list celebrities keep giving you the cold shoulder, what’s a brand to do?” Juneja asks as he explains the brand’s thinking behind the AI initiative.

The brand carefully developed the AI model's appearance and persona over a year. “This has been a long process, involving multiple agencies, professional shoots, and continuous improvements. Once it’s done, we keep refining it,” says Juneja.

“The AI ambassador gives us flexibility, but Sunny Leone remains a vital part of our campaigns, bringing her charisma and star power to the brand.”

Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman and managing director of Mankind Pharma

Myra’s Instagram account was created in December 2024. While the bio clearly indicates that she is an AI character, many followers may perceive her as a real person. She regularly shares posts about festivals such as Navratri, explores new destinations, engages in various activities, and even experiences international travel.

Juneja emphasises that the brand aims for Myra Kapoor to establish a connection with the audience. Initially introduced as an AI entity, she cultivated her own organic following before being appointed as the brand ambassador.

The brand launched a public contest in collaboration with FilterCopy to introduce Myra to the market. In this competition, Myra faced off against real human participants, ultimately winning through online public voting. Juneja confirms that all legal and ethical considerations, including clear disclosures, were adhered to throughout the process.

Promotion strategy: TV, social media, and print

If there is one category of advertisements that tends to make families feel uncomfortable while watching TV together, it is condoms. However, Juneja views this as a valuable opportunity for visibility and lasting impact, a sentiment that is also echoed in print media.

Myra Kapoor will appear across TV commercials, social media, and print. Social media will amplify engagement, particularly with urban and semi-urban audiences, while print and TV ensure broad reach, he says.

Here’s the first TVC featuring Myra Kapoor –

The ad film takes a refreshing approach with the AI model that portrays various evocative emotions like desire, passion, love, infatuation, and temptation that cater to the art of seduction for the target audience.

Interestingly, the female actress in the TVC was originally a real person, and later her face was replaced by Myra Kapoor. The entire AI model has been conceptualised and executed by Grapes Worldwide.

Market context and brand growth

According to Juneja, Manforce holds a 29% market share in terms of condom units. Its growth is attributed to extensive distribution in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, along with campaigns that effectively blend sensuality with awareness.

It consistently aims to balance a focus on awareness, responsibility and sensuality. The brand’s campaigns often go beyond sensuality to highlight themes of consent, safety, and empowerment.

For instance, a campaign featuring Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan encouraged young audiences to prioritise consent and mutual respect, while another collaboration with influencer Dolly Singh aimed to promote women’s participation in conversations around sexual wellness – a space that has traditionally been dominated by male voices.

Other notable condom brands in India include Durex, which is known for global campaigns highlighting female pleasure and safe sex; KamaSutra, which has featured celebrities like Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in bold campaigns; Moods, which targets urban consumers with campaigns like “Your time, your place”; and Skore, which focuses on intimacy and emotional connection for younger audiences.



Breaking the taboo

Sexual wellness advertising still faces societal taboos, and Manforce is finding ways to creatively navigate them. Juneja believes AI allows his brand to innovate while maintaining relatability. “Today’s youth is informed. They want to enjoy safely and make conscious choices. AI helps us reach them in ways traditional campaigns sometimes cannot,” he says.

Last year, Ranveer Singh's co-founded sexual wellness brand, Bold Care, launched a debut ad featuring the famous internet personality Johnny Sins to normalise the topic through hilarious sequences.

The campaign addressed men who had long suffered from sexual health concerns in silence due to embarrassment or fear and judgement. It served as a breakthrough for other brands to advocate for men’s sexual health issues.

With this AI model, Manforce reflects on the evolving landscape of consumer preferences and the growing acceptance of AI-driven personalities in the mainstream marketing landscape in India. It would be interesting to see if other brands joined the queue.