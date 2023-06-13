Wondrlab acquires Cymetrix – A Salesforce Consultancy & Data Analytics Company

Cymetrix is Wondrlab’s fourth acquisition since its launch in late 2020.
Wondrlab, the platform-first global digital network from India, has acquired majority stake in Cymetrix, the leading Salesforce consulting and data analytics company in USA & India to strengthen its customer transformation and technology capabilities. This strategic acquisition reinforces Wondrlab's position in providing an interconnected digital transformation ecosystem to clients worldwide, at scale. Cymetrix is Wondrlab’s fourth acquisition since its launch in late 2020.
Cymetrix has a team of over 200 certified professionals partner in CRM and data analytics consulting and implementation services. It has operations in USA and India and is a leading Salesforce partner having deep expertise across the Salesforce solution stack. The company has a successful track record of delivering large-scale projects across industries such as BFSI, real estate, pharma, hi-tech, non-profits, healthcare, retail, and education, serving clients in North America, Europe, UK, Middle East, Japan, and India. Sandip Chintawar and Prakash Kolhe who founded Cymetrix will continue to lead the company into its next phase of growth and expansion across geographies.
"The convergence of data, content, and technology to drive transformation across marketing and business is rapidly accelerating," stated Saurabh Varma, Founder and CEO of Wondrlab. “At Wondrlab, our ambition is to build India’s first network with a singular focus on delivering on our proposition of a full funnel approach seamlessly to help our clients win in an increasingly fragmented marketplace. The acquisition of Cymetrix perfectly aligns with our strategy of expanding our capabilities in digital business transformation technologies and services. We are excited to welcome Cymetrix to the growing Wondrlab family. Globally proven expertise of Cymetrix in CRM, including specialized platforms like Salesforce, and their proficiency in marketing analytics will significantly enhance our ability to deliver impactful CX solutions to clients worldwide."
The founders of Cymetrix also expressed their enthusiasm about the acquisition, Sandip Chintawar, founder and director of Cymetrix, "Cymetrix is experiencing rapid growth as CRM and Data Analytics become intrinsic to every organizational transformation initiative. We have observed that clients often face challenges extracting true value from their technology implementations due to the silos that exist between creative content solutions and martech platforms. Wondrlab's proposition of an interconnected digital ecosystem is highly compelling for us, as technology entrepreneurs, we see a tremendous potential in converging deep platform capabilities. It is precisely the right partnership needed for Cymetrix to embark on the next phase of growth and expansion.”
Said Prakash Kolhe, founder & CEO of Cymetrix, said, "In the face of increasing scale and complexity in CRM and analytics platform integration with marketing and business operations, deep industry and category knowledge emerges as a crucial differentiator. Our focus on developing industry-specific expertise in consulting and implementation services allows us to deliver high-impact solutions rapidly to our global clients. The partnership helps in providing end to end solutions and services to clients for CRM and marketing needs.”
"CRM and Analytics technologies, infused with AI & ML, serve as catalysts in bridging the gap between marketing and business transformation. Enabling personalized experiences at scale for customers, while upholding their privacy, presents pivotal opportunities for brands and businesses to transform and grow. We believe that possessing deep platform and industry expertise in these technologies provides a tremendous advantage, which is why we have prioritized acquisitions in this space. Furthermore, the combined clients of Wondrlab will greatly benefit from the tremendous entrepreneurial, professional, and technical leadership experience of Sandip and Prakash," added Rajesh Ghatge, CEO of Wondrlab Technologies.