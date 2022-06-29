Wunderman Thompson launches sixth edition of the Future Shopper report

Indeed, consumers have a healthy appetite for retailers to invest in emerging tech trends, including cashless payments (58%) and checkout-less supermarket services such as Amazon Go (64%).

And the online world is creating enormous value for retailers, with 60% of consumers planning to increase their usage of digital shopping channels. This has been driven by working from home (WFH), with 69% of consumers saying they have shopped more online, and 62% saying they have discovered new brands as a consequence of WFH.