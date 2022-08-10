Wunderman Thompson reveals what’s driving the next wave of inclusion for brands

Key trends in inclusion that are on the rise:

• Intersectional Storytelling: Diversity both on-screen and behind the camera is shaping a new era of inclusive storytelling

• Inclusivepreneurs: Entrepreneurs from underserved communities are innovating for themselves

• Mass inclusive design: Accessible products and services are hitting the mainstream as brands target mass distribution

• Meta-inclusion: As we build new virtual worlds, brands have an unprecedented opportunity to build in inclusion, accessibility and equity from the start

• Revolutionary Rest: Exhausted from constantly fighting their corner, marginalized communities are giving themselves permission to focus on rest