XSEED appoints Actimedia Pr & Digital as pan- India PR & communications partner

XSEED makes concepts interesting for children, focusses on the thinking aspects, and ensures rigour in practice. The teaching toolkit combines scientific teaching, customised content, and user-friendly technology to provide an all-round and an engaging learning experience from Nursery right up to Class 8.

“XSEED is in a sweet spot right now with its unique academic programme that seamlessly combines all the key elements of modern learning —books, teachers, training and digital access. The education system in India is currently going through an upheaval with the traditional learning system being phased out to welcome the New Education Policy. Being a pioneer of new-age learning, XSEED is ready to ride the wave of change. We are happy to take forward Ashish Rajp al’s vision and take part in this movement of transformation,” said, Amitabh Saksena, founder and managing director, Actimedia PR & Digital.