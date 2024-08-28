Zomato Live CEO addresses black marketing concerns around new 'Book Now, Sell Anytime' feature

To mitigate these risks, Zomato has implemented specific measures, including a restriction that limits consumers to purchasing a maximum of 10 tickets per category. Additionally, the highest price at which a ticket can be resold on the platform is capped at twice the current phase price of the ticket. For instance, if a customer purchases an Early Bird ticket for Rs 1,000 and the current phase price is Rs 2,000, the customer can list the ticket for resale at any price up to Rs 4,000.