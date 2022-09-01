Zomato now accepts inter-city food orders

The new service 'Intercity Legends' is right now live in Gurgaon and parts of South Delhi.
Zomato has announced it will now allow customers to order food from various cities in India under its Intercity Legends brand offering.
The food delivery app, through a blog post, on 30 August 2022 revealed it “put together some of the best problem solvers and product builders at Zomato to find a way to bring popular dishes from cities across India to your doorstep.”
The service is right now piloting for select customers in Gurgaon and parts of South Delhi.
Warding off doubts about food quality, Zomato said, “Food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.”
Such an offering, however, is not new. JustMyRoots and Tastes2Plate are two such services which offer inter-city food delivery.
Zomato is the most popular brand to offer such a service and comes on the heels of the discontinuation of its Zomato Pro program which offered free delivery and additional discounts over existing ones on orders.
