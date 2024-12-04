Cathay Pacific's OOH spot targets travelers with real-time messaging

Cathay Pacific recently launched an Out-Of-Home (OOH) campaign aimed at engaging travelers by aligning messages with real-time flight schedules. The campaign highlighted key inflight services such as dining, entertainment, and personalised hospitality, reinforcing the airline’s focus on enhancing the travel experience.

The campaign combined real-time messaging with strategic placements in high-traffic locations, showcasing Cathay Pacific’s premium services, global connectivity, and commitment to seamless travel.

In Mumbai, a digital OOH display at Vakola on the Western Express Highway targeted daily commuters, while in Delhi, the campaign integrated with Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) near airport departure gates.

Through this innovative approach, Cathay Pacific effectively connected with travelers, emphasising its position as a leader in aviation and its dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences.