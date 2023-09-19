Cera Presents "This Is Your Space. Play It Your Way" campaign on The Wall at Mumbai Airport T2

The campaign which has been designed for a duration of 6 months invites passengers to escape into a calming getaway.
CERA, India's most trusted sanitaryware and faucet brand, has unveiled a captivating airport campaign titled This Is Your Space. Play It Your Way at Mumbai Airport T2 in association with Times OOH, which handles exclusive branding rights for Mumbai Airport. The innovative airport campaign has transformed the airport's domestic departures area with a wall showcasing CERA's exceptional range of products. The campaign has been designed for a duration of 6 months.
Adding glory to their comprehensive marketing campaign, Cera aims to immerse travelers in a world of trends in the heart of Mumbai Airport T2. The campaign invites passengers to escape into a calming getaway while highlighting the brand’s commitment to a better society through innovative designs.
At the core of the airport campaign is the versatile Cera collection. It emphasizes that Cera has offerings for everyone, no matter their style - be it minimalist or maximalist, modern or classical. The wall showcases a wide range of sanitaryware and faucets, all featuring the latest styles and technology, solidifying Cera's position as a leader in the industry.
Times OOH opined an exclusive branding at the unmissable wall at Mumbai Airport T2 with a vision to enforce the brand’s objective for a better society, seeking to reach a larger audience and making a significant impact.
Times OOH, renowned for its innovative advertising solutions, collaborated closely with Cera to bring this campaign to life. The strategic location chosen for this unique promotion caters to 100% domestic departures at the iconic Terminal T2 of Mumbai Airport. This location aligns perfectly with Cera's objective, as it offers unmatched visibility and reaches a diverse audience.
Employing its expertise in airport branding; Times OOH worked closely with the brand in designing the innovative wall that features a larger-than-life, scintillating letter cut display with life-size cut-outs of Cera's brand ambassadors, all set amidst the backdrops of #GoGreen and #LapOfLuxury trends, that bring alive a natural aesthetic indoors along with a sense of personalized luxury. This central location provides an unmatched experience for travelers, perfectly complementing Cera's chic and sophisticated products.
Talking about this association, Sumit Chadha, business head- Airports, Times OOH, said “It has been a great association with Cera where they have built an aesthetically rich cause. The wall at Mumbai Airport T2 has always been an attraction for airport passengers and with this collaboration, there is a great emphasis on relevance. It has been a great experience working with the brand and we are happy to be a part of this multimedia star-studded campaign”.
Deepshikha Khaitan, joint managing director of Cera, said, "At Cera, our aim always is to push the boundaries of innovation in whatever we do. It is very exciting to work with Times OOH who share that same vision and bring alive the idea of "This Is Your Space. Play It Your Way" at Mumbai Airport T2 with this grand outdoor campaign."