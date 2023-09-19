Cera Presents "This Is Your Space. Play It Your Way" campaign on The Wall at Mumbai Airport T2

Talking about this association, Sumit Chadha, business head- Airports, Times OOH, said “It has been a great association with Cera where they have built an aesthetically rich cause. The wall at Mumbai Airport T2 has always been an attraction for airport passengers and with this collaboration, there is a great emphasis on relevance. It has been a great experience working with the brand and we are happy to be a part of this multimedia star-studded campaign”.