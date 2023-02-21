Famous Innovations and Absolut Glassware launch an activation to Inspire Allyship & Inclusivity

The digital campaign has gained significant support from people online and inspired Absolut Glassware to bring the campaign on-ground.

Famous Innovations, Bangalore, recognized the opportunity to extend the digital campaign on-ground for Absolut Glassware by reflecting the colours of Pride and engaging the audience with relevant messages on an interactive LED display at Bandra Bandstand, Mumbai. By lighting up messages such as "Love is inclusive when you walk as an ally," "Walk together into inclusive love" and "Step out of the shadows, be an ally", the installation propagates the need for a safe space for people to explore their own identities, be themselves, and find their voice.