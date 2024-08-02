Hoarding collapses in Thane’s Kalyan area amid heavy rain, injuring two people

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Three vehicles parked below the hoarding were damaged.
A hoarding has collapsed in Thane's Kalyan area near Mumbai, injuring two people slightly, as reported by Indian Express. The falling hoarding also damaged three parked vehicles as heavy rain battered the Thane district.
A team has been dispatched to the scene, and rescue operations are currently underway, according to an official cited by PTI. The official confirmed that no one is believed to be trapped under the hoarding, although its exact size has not yet been determined.
This incident follows a tragic hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar nearly three months ago, which resulted in 17 fatalities. In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced comprehensive new guidelines for the certification and inspection of hoardings. This update marks the first revision of these policies in Mumbai since they were initially established in 2008.
The new regulations emphasise the structural integrity of hoardings, mandating the use of perforated sheets for new signages to enhance safety during cyclones. The guidelines also stipulate that the maximum lifespan of a hoarding is 50 years from the date of approval. For existing hoardings, a structural audit report must be submitted to the BMC every two years.