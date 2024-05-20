IOAA supports Maharashtra govt and BMC to audit and regulate hoarding structures: Pawan Bansal

Following the tragic hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, which resulted in the loss of sixteen lives, Pawan Bansal, chairman of the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA), issued a public statement, saying, "On behalf of the IOAA and its members, we wish to express our deep sorrow over the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of life following the collapse of a billboard at a petrol station in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. This event has deeply affected us, and our thoughts are with the families enduring this painful time.