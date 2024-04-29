Laqshya Media Group launches an OOH campaign for Finolex Wiggle ES BLDC Fans and wiring solutions in key cities

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The one-month-long campaign will feature across metro, mini metros, and small towns.
Laqshya Media Group, an innovative outdoor advertising solutions, executed an electrifying OOH campaign for Finolex Wiggle ES BLDC Fans and wiring solutions across key cities. This campaign redefines traditional static billboards with mesmerising 3D creatives and motion elements, captivating audiences and setting a new standard for brand engagement. The Finolex Cables campaign will run for one month and span large-format billboards across metro, mini metros and small towns.
In a bold departure from conventional advertising, the campaign leverages motion technology to create experiences that resonate with viewers on a deeper level. Imagine strolling down the bustling streets and encountering a strategically placed billboard featuring the radiant Kiara Advani in a flowing pink dress. What sets this display apart is the subtle yet captivating movement, orchestrated by a discreetly positioned fan, which brings the scene to life with a gentle sway, mirroring a refreshing summer breeze.
"In today's fast-paced digital world, capturing consumer attention requires innovation and creativity. Our 'No Stress. Finolex' campaign exemplifies this ethos, with standout hoardings showcasing our dedication to innovation and reliability. These hoardings are not just advertisements; they're symbols of our brand's commitment to standing out and making a meaningful connection with our audience. Coupled with our comprehensive 360-degree approach across various channels and marketing activities, we're confident that Finolex Cables will continue to resonate with consumers, driving brand awareness and engagement."- Amit Mathur, president- sales & marketing, Finolex Cables.
"This campaign goes beyond mere visuals; it's about crafting experiences that leave a lasting impression," says M Amarjeet Singh Hudda, COO of Laqshya Media. "By seamlessly integrating motion into our OOH strategy, we grab attention and foster meaningful engagement with our audience. The fusion of technology and creativity has enabled us to create a campaign that resonates with the audience across multiple touchpoints."
The strategic fusion of innovation and creativity serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it subtly communicates the brand's commitment to providing cooling solutions that enhance comfort and quality of life. Secondly, it invites viewers to participate in the narrative, sparking curiosity and driving brand recall.