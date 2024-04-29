Laqshya Media Group launches an OOH campaign for Finolex Wiggle ES BLDC Fans and wiring solutions in key cities

"In today's fast-paced digital world, capturing consumer attention requires innovation and creativity. Our 'No Stress. Finolex' campaign exemplifies this ethos, with standout hoardings showcasing our dedication to innovation and reliability. These hoardings are not just advertisements; they're symbols of our brand's commitment to standing out and making a meaningful connection with our audience. Coupled with our comprehensive 360-degree approach across various channels and marketing activities, we're confident that Finolex Cables will continue to resonate with consumers, driving brand awareness and engagement."- Amit Mathur, president- sales & marketing, Finolex Cables.