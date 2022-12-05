Looking at metros through a branding lens

With new metro stations popping up across the country, industry leaders believe that metros would definitely be a part of the broad plans for companies taking the OOH route. The number of companies going the route is also poised to grow. 51 percent of advertisers expect to invest more in Out of Home (OOH) in 2023, according to a new survey of brand marketers and agencies released by BWG Strategy. This is in difference to what was predicted for the OOH industry back in July.