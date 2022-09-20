Marriott Bonvoy introduces anamorphic 3D outdoor activation in India

Khushnooma Kapadia, senior area director of marketing, South Asia, Marriott International, said, “We are excited to launch this anamorphic 3D outdoor installation in India to showcase our newest ‘Here’ campaign for Marriott Bonvoy. As an organization, we are constantly innovating to find new-age communication vehicles customized for an audience that has the appetite to consume narratives that appeal to their evolved sensibilities. Our members are now eager to travel and get back on the road, and with this immersive activation, we want to help them discover all the places and experiences our hotels have to offer. This is an attempt to engage with our audience in a high impact visible format with the travel content we have developed.”