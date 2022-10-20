Tanishq presents an immersive experience center where tradition meets technology in association with Inventech

An interactive technology kiosk was created where users selected the intricate jewellery pieces from the Chozha collection, which was presented in 3D, creating a visual delight for the viewers. It includes 3D holographic videos, fingerprint scanners, and intuitive virtual and augmented reality. Furthermore, the customers explored various chapters of the craftsmanship and the process of making the Chozha collection a masterpiece through an interactive Chozha book where hand gesture sensors control the digital projection book. An intuitive augmented reality Chozha mirror has also been created where users are invited to be a part of the Golden Age of Chola, wear different pieces of the Chozha collection, and celebrate their legacy. In addition, this customized experience video for every user with different jewelry pieces of their choice is also sent to them for social media amplification.