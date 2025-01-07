Vritti Media unveils Audiowala Bus Stand LED displays for rural OOH ads

Vritti iMedia, a rural and remote advertising company, has announced the launch of Audiowala Bus Stand LED Digital Display Boards at 237 KSRTC bus stations throughout Karnataka. This development will enhance out-of-home (OOH) branding efforts, enabling companies to connect with largely untapped rural audiences effectively.

Aiming to reach the real Bharat, Vritti iMedia empowers brands to tap into small towns and rural markets through audio-visual formats at transportation hubs like bus stands. The addition across Karnataka strengthens Audiowala Bus Stand’s position as a digital audio network, currently operational at 575 bus stands across eight states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana.

Audiowala Bus Stand distributes essential passenger information and creates an advertising experience by making brand jingles coinciding with real-time bus movement status announcements. Backed by a team of creative thinkers holding an understanding of rural India’s cultural distinctions, the platform helps brands deliver high-impact, tailored messages to cater to local audiences.

The platform is ideal for various advertising campaigns, such as product launches, brand awareness, demand generation, special offer announcements, festival-oriented messaging, community betterment initiatives, and educational programs. Audiowala Bus Stand offers brands the opportunity to reach approximately 1.5 crore people daily, making it one of the most affordable and effective mass mediums in transit spaces. With an engagement model that ensures 100% attention at just paise per person, the platform guarantees exposure for brands across diverse sectors such as FMCG, healthcare, banking, education, government initiatives, entertainment, agriculture, and automobiles.

Commenting on the development, Jeevan Pawar, vice president of Vritti iMedia said, “The launch of Audiowala Bus Stand LED Digital Display Boards in Karnataka is a notable milestone in our journey to bring brands and rural audiences closer. With the help of new-age technology backed by creative storytelling, we aspire to redefine how brands engage with the Real Bharat, and benefit from the potentially untapped markets.”