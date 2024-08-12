ZEE5 unveils a 3D projection at Mumbai’s David Sassoon Library’s Clock Tower for 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'

Raghav Juyal shared his excitement, "Finally, the wait is over! All of us are super excited for the premiere of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' on ZEE5. This show is unlike anything I've ever been a part of, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it. The Clock Tower event at David Sassoon Library was mind-blowing. Seeing our story come to life through cutting-edge 3D projection mapping on this historic building was the perfect way to announce the arrival of the series on ZEE5. I urge everyone to binge-watch the show right away. Trust me, you're in for a wild ride through time and it is going to be your best investment this weekend."