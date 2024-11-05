Cloud TV adds ZEE5 to its platform

ZEE5, a video streaming platform and a multilingual storyteller, announced its partnership with Cloud TV. The integration allows Cloud TV users across 4 million devices in India to access ZEE5's content library directly, targeting viewers aged 18-45, especially during peak viewing hours from 6-10 PM.

Cloud TV users now have access to ZEE5's premium content library with features like voice assistant support in multiple Indian languages and universal search for easy content discovery across apps. The platform includes a range of content, from films and TV shows to originals, designed for a smooth user experience. This integration enhances ZEE5's accessibility and appeal as a comprehensive content platform.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer at ZEE5 India stated, “ZEE5’s partnership with Cloud TV reflects our dedication to offering a seamless and enjoyable entertainment experience to our audiences at their convenience. This integration gives viewers the flexibility to enjoy their favourite content directly on television, leading to an on-demand, high-quality viewing experience at the click of a button, extending our reach making cutting edge content more accessible than before.”

Abhijeet Rajpurohit, the COO and co-founder of Cloud TV, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We’re excited to welcome ZEE5 to the Cloud TV ecosystem. This allows for easy access to ZEE5's fresh and exciting content library being directly available on Cloud TV devices and a seamless viewing experience for our mutual customers. With such partnerships, we aim to make entertainment seamless and diverse to our audience using smart TVs.”