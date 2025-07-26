Ekta and Shobha Kapoor clarify exit from ALTT after govt OTT ban

Following the government’s ban on ALTT and 24 other apps over alleged obscene content, Balaji Telefilms issued a statement clarifying that Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stepped down from the board of ALT Digital Media Entertainment in 2021. The company said the two have not been involved in the platform’s operations or decision-making since their exit.

In a message posted on her official social media accounts, Ekta Kapoor said, “Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor are not associated in any capacity whatsoever with ALTT and they had stepped down from their association with ALTT way back in June 2021.” She stated that any claims suggesting otherwise are firmly denied and urged media outlets to report accurate and verified information.

Balaji Telefilms clarified that it is a publicly listed and professionally managed media company, and no longer oversees ALTT’s operations. As per a merger approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, ALT Digital Media Entertainment, formerly a wholly owned subsidiary, now runs ALTT independently, effective June 20, 2025.

The clarification follows a directive from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), which ordered the blocking of 25 OTT platforms for allegedly hosting obscene or pornographic content in violation of Indian laws. Among the platforms banned are ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, and Jalva App, along with several others.