Mobile vs. Connected TV: The IPL 2024 digital advertising scoreboard

“This shift can be attributed to several factors, notably the heightened talkability and buzz surrounding CTV in recent months and the larger screen impact of CTV than mobile. The traction and engagement on CTV have surged, following a trend observed during events like the World Cup last year, which has carried over into this year's IPL. Consequently, there's a notable skew towards CTV in both conversations and investment allocations, reflecting its growing importance in the advertising landscape,” he says.