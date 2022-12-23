Why 2023 will be a defining year for Spotify's ad business in India

Despite a wide-range of pocket-friendly Premium plans, users in India are not seeking out the ad-free music streaming experience. “For a large part of the population, it is not an issue of affordability. It is about if they value the ad-free experience.” It is those who obsess about music, create playlists, and share playlists, who pay to listen. Kolady says that a large majority of the people he knows who use Spotify Premium are teenagers.