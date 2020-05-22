Amazon enters food delivery space: How bad is the news for Swiggy and Zomato?

Everybody will eventually merge into a unified delivery platform. It is time for players to specialise in delivery, as a whole, and not specific areas. Earlier, the vision was of a singular narrow focus, say, if someone wanted food delivery, they would go to Swiggy. In today’s time, it is about having extremely strong last mile delivery infrastructure, i.e., the delivery personnel, etc. But unless people are ordering, it is neither good nor bad news for anybody. Swiggy and Zomato will have to innovate to stay relevant for themselves, and also their riders. If the riders jump ship, they won’t have anything. Today, it is about who is able to meet consumers’ needs and deliver on time.