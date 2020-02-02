Are interactive ads a viable antidote to ad fraud?

Typically, we use our social media platforms to not only communicate but also have meaningful conversation with consumers. For example, if an ad campaign is about a newly launched product, the creative is crafted in such a manner that it elicits some sort of a reaction from the viewer. It is aimed to generate some sort of UGC. Over the last year, we achieved an engagement rate of 5.5 per cent on both paid and organic campaigns, which is pretty high by industry standards. We try to ensure that users engage with the brand genuinely and then we record the responses in a manner that we can also reward the user. This year too, we will continue with such campaigns.